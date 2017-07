Related News

The Kano State government has declared Tueday work-free to mourn the former Nigerian permanent representative to the United Nations, Maitama Sule, who died Monday.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Garba Garba, said funeral prayer for Mr. Sule will be conducted Tuesday at the Kano Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Sule died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia.

He served as minister in the first and second republics.