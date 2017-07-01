Dangote truck crushes two to death

Related News

A Dangote company truck loaded with cement on Saturday crushed a motorcyclist and a passenger to death in Kaduna.

The accident occurred at about 9:47a.m. at the gate of 1 Mech. Division, Nigeria Army in Kaduna.

Soldiers and passersby who witnessed the accident said the two victims on the motorcycle were crushed to death as they fell in front of the moving truck.

“I was right beside them when it happened. They fell on the road while riding recklessly and the truck crushed them after a failed effort to manoeuvre around them. I narrowly escaped being crushed by the truck too, from where I was standing by the road waiting to board a car to my duty post in Jaji cantonment,” a soldier told PREMIUM TIMES at the scene of the accident.

The truck was parked opposite a filling station about 300 meters, immediately after the accident and was guarded by the police to avoid being attacked by irate motorcyclists who gathered around the area.

Mustapha Mohammed, a deputy superintendent of police and the acting spokeperson of the Kaduna State police command, confirmed the accident.

“We are investigating the accident,” Mr. Mohammed said.