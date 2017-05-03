Shekarau asks police to investigate ‘document’ linking him to murder of Sheik Jaafar

Related News

A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has given the Nigeria Police a two-week ultimatum to investigate a document they said linked him to the murder of an Islamic cleric, Jaafar Adam.

Mr. Shekarau also demanded that the police should make their findings public or face legal action.

Mr. Shekarau issued the threat in response to a statement released by the police last week that part of the items recovered in the residence of Senator Danjuma Goje during a raid was “a file containing write-ups on how Governor Shekarau plotted the assassination of Sheikh Jafaru”.

Mr. Shekarau, who issued a protest statement Wednesday to the Inspector General of the Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the release, signed by police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, and which was widely reported has defamed him.

“I am constrained to say this disclosure amounts to defamation of character, capable of tarnishing my image and pitching the sensibilities of the public against me.

“In view of this, I request your good offices to take further action than just mere mention of the discovery of the incriminating document at Senator Goje’s residence,” he said.

The former governor asked the police boss to commence an “immediate thorough investigation on the content of the said write up recovered at Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence”.

He also said the contents of the write up on his alleged involvement in the assassination of the cleric should be made available to him and the general public.

He also asked the police boss to “cross check” his office and determine whether or not the recovered document from Mr. Goje is different from the “widely circulated one in 2009, which your office investigated under IGP Hafizu Ringim and on which the then PPRO, ACP Emmanuel Ojukwu kept the public informed on the investigations of the Police on the matter”.

Mr. Shekarau asked the police to recognize the urgent need for handling of the matter so as to exonerate him “of any complicity, and to douse tension from within our admirers and the general public.

“Failure to do this within two weeks of the receipt of this letter may compel me to initiate appropriate legal action, to enforce my fundamental human right, as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr. Shekarau said.