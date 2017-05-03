Alleged N6 billion fraud: Top Kano Emirate Council official presents documents

Related News

Three top officials of the Kano Emirate Council have appeared before the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission with documents in connection with ongoing investigation of an alleged misapplication of N6 billion.

The Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Magaji, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kano.

Mr. Magaji, who declined to disclose the names of the affected personnel and description of the documents, however said the officials were scheduled to feature on May 3, with all relevant documents concerning the probe.

He explained that the officials demonstrated high degree of cooperation as they fielded questions and submitted documents detailing the council approvals and expenditure.

According to him, cases of land racketeering, revenue collection, shop allocation, examination and other shady financial and civil service malfeasance were being handled by the commission.

The chairman assured the public of fairness and justice as well as diligent investigation and prosecution of alleged corrupt cases brought before the anti-graft agency.

Magaji described corruption as a major factor militating against national development and prosperity.

He, therefore, called for understanding, support and cooperation of all to end the cancer eroding our national values and aspiration.

(NAN)