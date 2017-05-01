Zamfara govt to employ 1000 primary school teachers

From left: The Head of Service in Zamfara, Alhaji Mujitaba Isah; Deputy Governor of the State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala; State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bashir Mafara; State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Mansur Kaura; and Chairman of Maru Local Government Council, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, during the Workers’ Day celebration in Gusau on Monday (1/5/17). 02375/1/5/2017/Ishaq Tambwal/BJO/NAN
From left: The Head of Service in Zamfara, Alhaji Mujitaba Isah; Deputy Governor of the State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala; State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bashir Mafara; State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Mansur Kaura; and Chairman of Maru Local Government Council, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, during the Workers’ Day celebration in Gusau on Monday (1/5/17). 02375/1/5/2017/Ishaq Tambwal/BJO/NAN

The Zamfara State Government on Monday said it would employ 1,000 teachers this year to address the problem of inadequate teachers in primary schools.

Gov. AbdulAziz Yari announced this at the 2017 May Day celebration in Gusau, saying that only candidates with National Certificate of Education (NCE) would be employed.

Mr. Yari, who was represented by his deputy, Ibrahim Wakkala, said the recruitment would enhance teaching and learning in state schools.

According to him, the recruitment would also create employment opportunities for unemployed graduates in the state.

On the 2017 Workers Day, Mr. Yari said the celebration was timely as negotiations between state government and labour over workers’ rights had been concluded.

“The state government will pay all workers’ outstanding promotion and annual increment in this month of May.

“The state government has also reached agreement with the labour to pay N100 million monthly for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.

“We have agreed to form a committee that will review the issue of pension to ensure attainment of the minimum wage on pensions,” he said.

Mr. Yari commended the labour union in the state for their cooperation and understanding in addressing the demand of workers in the state.

Earlier, the state NLC Chairman, Bashir Mafara, commended the state government efforts at addressing workers’ problems.

Mr. Mafara said the labour in the state would continue to cooperate with the state government to ensure that workers’ grievances were resolved in a peaceful manner.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.