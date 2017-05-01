Zamfara govt to employ 1000 primary school teachers

Related News

The Zamfara State Government on Monday said it would employ 1,000 teachers this year to address the problem of inadequate teachers in primary schools.

Gov. AbdulAziz Yari announced this at the 2017 May Day celebration in Gusau, saying that only candidates with National Certificate of Education (NCE) would be employed.

Mr. Yari, who was represented by his deputy, Ibrahim Wakkala, said the recruitment would enhance teaching and learning in state schools.

According to him, the recruitment would also create employment opportunities for unemployed graduates in the state.

On the 2017 Workers Day, Mr. Yari said the celebration was timely as negotiations between state government and labour over workers’ rights had been concluded.

“The state government will pay all workers’ outstanding promotion and annual increment in this month of May.

“The state government has also reached agreement with the labour to pay N100 million monthly for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.

“We have agreed to form a committee that will review the issue of pension to ensure attainment of the minimum wage on pensions,” he said.

Mr. Yari commended the labour union in the state for their cooperation and understanding in addressing the demand of workers in the state.

Earlier, the state NLC Chairman, Bashir Mafara, commended the state government efforts at addressing workers’ problems.

Mr. Mafara said the labour in the state would continue to cooperate with the state government to ensure that workers’ grievances were resolved in a peaceful manner.

(NAN)