Katsina govt under Shema had over 100 bank accounts – Governor Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has disclosed that the administration of his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, operated over 100 savings accounts in various banks.

Mr. Masari made this known on Sunday at an interactive session with the state’s indigenes living in Abuja at Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja.

The governor also disclosed that he met only N7.9 million in the government’s salary account, as he gave a vivid picture of the financial situation of the state as at the time when he took ofiice from Mr. Shema at the end of May 2015.

“We inherited N7.9 million only in the salary account in May, 2015, the previous administration operated more than 100 savings accounts in various banks.

“Now we have serious problem in Katsina State. Federal allocations of most of our local government areas are not sufficient for them to even pay salaries. Even the state government in many cases has to wait for interventions like bailout and budgetary support from the federal government to execute some projects,” Mr. Masari said.

He also said his government met most schools, hospitals and many public structures in a dilapidated condition, lamenting that the situation was “deplorable beyond our expectation’’.

Mr. Masari said his administration is still battling with over-staffing and over-payment of salaries, pension and gratuities.

He called on stakeholders to invest in the state to provide job opportunity to the teeming youth of the state.

“In terms of poverty, Katsina ranks third position in Nigeria. But we have no reason to be where we are. We are where we are because we chose to be where we are. Let us come together and make Katsina great again and restore its lost glories.’’

Seven commissioners and two heads of parastatals presented records of their achievements to the gathering that attracted many prominent indigenes of Katsina state.

During his presentation, Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, who is also the head of task force on security, narrated how some traditional rulers, politicians and businessmen connived with cattle rustlers.

‘’We have reports where these people will buy a cow at the cost of N30,000 only, knowing very well that its market value was N150,000.”