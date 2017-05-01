Sokoto NLC wants N25, 000 minimum pension

Sokoto state on map
Sokoto state on map

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), has demanded a review of pension to a minimum of N25,000, per month, in Sokoto State, as against the N4,000 being paid for the past 12 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman of the congress in the state, Aminu Umar, made this demand in Sokoto on Monday at the 2017 May Day celebration.

Mr. Umar also called for the implementation of the government circular of December 2014, on the payment of gratuity and pension to staff and medical workers in the Local Government service, as their counterparts in the state service.

The chairman, however, lauded the state government for the payment of arrears of gratuities of more than N4 billion to retired civil servants in the state and local government service.

Mr. Umar promised that workers in the state would continue to be hard working, honest and dedicated to duty, in order to move the state forward.

In a message, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, promised to continue to accord priority to the welfare of civil servants, as well as the generality of the citizens.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Garba, the governor promised to motivate and encourage the civil servants to become robust, disciplined and productive. ( NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.