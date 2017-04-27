Nigerian govt donates 1.8 million doses of meningitis vaccine to Sokoto – Tambuwal

Related News

The Federal Government has donated 1.8 million vaccine doses of Type “C” strain of meningitis to the Sokoto State Government, an official said.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal made this known at Dange town, headquarters of Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of the state when he launched the mass vaccination of two million people against Cerebro Spinal Meningitis, CSM.

Mr. Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Balarabe Kakale, said that nearly two million people, aged between zero and 20 years would be targeted during the five-day exercise.

The governor said that the exercise was being conducted by over 300 teams of medical personnel across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He added that the vaccination projects the children for upward of 10 years and protects them from a myriad of diseases.

Mr. Tambuwal said: “The measure is aimed at ensuring that the current meningitis epidemic in the state is totally brought under control.

“The state of high alert declared by the Ministry of Health on March 20, across the state was still in force.

“We are however happy that the situation has been brought under control and the mortalities had drastically reduced.”

He commended the federal government, traditional rulers and religious leaders, as well as development partners for their sustained efforts at controlling the disease.

However, the governor cautioned residents of the state against sleeping in crowded and poorly ventilated rooms.

Mr. Tambuwal also called on parents to ensure that they participate in free routine immunisation against the six child killer diseases.

In his remarks, the District Head of Dange, Mu’azu Umar, promised to work relentlessly to ensure the success of the exercise.

(NAN)