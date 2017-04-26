INEC fixes May 20 for Katsina bye-election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed May 20, for the conduct of bye-election into Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the election was sequel to the death of the member representing the constituency, Sani Bello on February 15, 2017.

The INEC’s Administrative Officer, Yunusa Kura, made this known on Wednesday in Katsina during a stakeholders meeting.

Mr. Kura said that political parties were expected to conduct their primary elections between May 1 and 4, 2017.

He said that public campaigns by political parties shall commence from May 5 and end on May 19.

(NAN)