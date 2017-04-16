Easter: Christians, Muslims celebrate together in Kaduna

Related News

Muslims and Christians on Saturday met in Kaduna to mark the Easter, as part of efforts to promote unity, tolerance and understanding among members of different faiths in the state.

The event, organised by a pastor, Yohanna Buru, attracted a huge crowd including clerics, traditional and community leaders.

Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship, Sabon Tasha, said Nigerians must team up irrespective of differences to overcome social and economic challenges retarding growth and development.

“We must unite in order to find means of ending all forms of ethno-religious and political crisis that is setting us backward.

“We don’t want relative peace but lasting peace that will come to stay in Northern Nigeria, Nigeria and in Africa.

“We are not asking anyone to compromise his or her faith, but if we can understand one another, we will live in peace and harmony with every citizen, so as to make Nigeria great again.”

Mr. Buru stressed that the basis for any progress is peace, as such Nigerians must strive to pursue the path of peace, dialogue and understanding at all times.

The District Head of Ungwan Muazu, Ahmed Aliyu, commended Mr. Buru for his unrelenting pursuit of peace in the state.

Mr. Aliyu urged Muslims and Christians to key into the initiative to end hatred, and collectively tackle any form of insecurity in various communities.

The district head urged people of the state to support ongoing efforts of the state and federal government to ensure peace in all communities.

Similarly, Gambo Abdullahi, an Islamic scholar, appealed to government to address the problems of cattle rustling, armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and rape.

He also urged government to address problems of cultism and ritual activities in tertiary institutions.

Mr. Abdullahi called on all Nigerians to support government in the fight against corruption and in punishing looters of national treasury.

“We expect you to extend this gospel of peace to people in your communities when you get back home and we must teach our children peace from the grassroots,” he said.

(NAN)