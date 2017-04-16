Sultan asks Muslim women to quit begging, says practice lacks basis in Islam

Related News

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, said on Saturday that begging has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find legitimate means of earning a living.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sultan Abubakar made the remark in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the Wife of Sokoto State Governor, Mairo Tambuwal.

The training was conducted in collaboration with Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission to empower the women drawn from the 86 districts of the state.

The Sultan said, “Our women should always desist from street begging, as it has no basis in Islam and it only generates more harm than good among the society.

“Women have always been the pillars for any societal development, so we need to do more in encouraging and supporting their living standard in order to yield a better society.

“Moreover empowering women is one of the positive base to a better, secured and productive society.”

He commended Mrs Tambuwal for initiating the programme and admonished the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity to enhace their livelihood.

The monarch is the President-General of the Nigerian Islamic Council for Islamic Affairs.

Earlier, the governor’s wife had expressed appreciation to the Sultanate Council, the state government and Zakkat commission for supporting the initiative.

She said the skills training initiative was principally to make women in the state self-reliant.

Mrs Tambuwal, who was represented by Hauwa Muhammad, called on the beneficiaries to apply the new skills they acquired to uplift their economic status and contribute to the overall development of the state.

The Overseer of the Zakat commission, Lawal Maidoki, said that the 2000 women were carefully selected and empowered to live above the poverty line.

(NAN)