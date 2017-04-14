Emir Sanusi disowns social media accounts

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has disowned social media accounts opened in his name.

Mr. Sanusi said in a statement that on Friday in Kano that he never authorised any person or organisation to open Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or any other social media account nor post any message on his behalf.

The traditional ruler spoke through his Chief of Staff, Munir Sanusi.

He explained that this should put to rest series of calls and enquiries to the office of the Emir on some purported malicious and fake social media accounts in the name of the monarch.

Mr. Sanusi noted that the current development is coming after an earlier advertorial disclaiming a fake Facebook and Twitter accounts created in his name.

He lamented that the fraudsters have remained unrelenting in their nefarious acts.

“We have officially notified the administrators of the fake Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts requesting that the accounts be closed immediately in addition to detecting the identity of the culprits.

“It is important to reiterate that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has persistently stood for the unity of the nation regardless of its diversity.

“He always emphasises the need for tolerance and respect for one another.”

Mr. Sanusi assured that his principles as a traditional ruler and religious leader would be meticulously safeguarded and warned the fraudsters to desist forthwith or face the consequences of their action.

(NAN)