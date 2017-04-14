2.1 million pupils enrol in Kaduna primary schools since 2015, El-Rufai says

Related News

The Kaduna State Government said on Thursday that a total of 2.1 million pupils had enrolled into public primary schools since 2015 till date in the state.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit, Universal Basic Education, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State disclosed this when he visited the Executive Secretary, UBEC, Hamid Bobboyi in Abuja.

Mr. El-Rufai said that the increase in pupil enrolment was as a result of government’s free Universal Basic Education policy and renewed drive to provide improved learning facilities in the State.

“From the1 million figure recorded in 2015, the total primary school enrolment in Kaduna State now stands at 2.1 million.”

Mr. El-Rufai, together with the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Andrew Nok, highlighted other landmark achievements of his administration to include the 35 per cent budgetary allocation to the education sector.

The governor said others included renovation of 608 primary schools out of a total of the total of 4,200 primary schools in the state.

“The plan to maximise the use of available school space by constructing multi-storey structures in existing schools.

“Establishment of model schools across the State and other interventions toward improving basic education especially the improvement of teacher quality,” he said.

The governor added that efforts were being made to gradually replace obsolete equipment and method from the school system and replace them with contemporary practices.

Mr. El-Rufai said that very soon schools in Kaduna State would have white boards instead of the usual blackboard.

In his response, Mr. Bobboyi commended the giant strides recorded in UBE delivery in the state, particularly increased access to basic education, systematic approach to improving school infrastructure and the State’s commitment to quality UBE service delivery.

He urged the government to continue to exemplify leadership in this direction as Kaduna was known to be the regional capital not only in politics but also in other human endeavours.

He pledged UBEC’s continued support to the State within its operational mandates and commended the governor for taking out time to visit the agency.

(NAN)