Bashir Tofa, former presidential candidate, refuses to appear before Sharia Court over $200,000 debt

The presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the still-born Third Republic, Bashir Tofa, has refused to appear before a Sharia Court in Kano over a $200,000 debt.

A former Minister of Power and Steel, Bashir Dalhatu, had dragged Mr. Tofa before the court after failing to recover the debt.

Because of Mr. Tofa’s refusal to appear before the court, the presiding judge, Umar Bakinzuwo, on Monday adjourned the matter for the eighth time to May 10.

In his claims, Mr. Dahatu said Mr. Tofa has failed to return the $200,000 he lent him while Mr. Tofa was abroad.

He said the accused initially claimed that he thought the money was a gift but has failed to fulfil his promise to pay back after being made to realise it was a loan.

Mr. Dalhatu said Mr. Tofa requested to pay back the loan in the Nigerian currency, a request to which the complainant did not accept.

Following the failure of the two men to reach a settlement on the issue, Mr. Dalhatu, who is a legal practitioner, filed a case before the Goron Dutse Upper Shariah Court.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Mr Tofa again refused to turn up for the matter.

He was, however, represented by his lawyer, M.M. Abubakar, who notified the court that his client had filed an appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the court over the matter.

The presiding judge then adjourned the case to May 10.

Mr. Tofa was the candidate of the NRC in the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by late Moshood Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party. The election was annulled by the regime of the then military president, Ibrahim Babangida.