El-Rufai is implementing APC blueprint, Odigie-Oyegun says

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday showered praises on the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the policies and programmes of his government were in line with the party’s blueprint.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun spoke during the closing ceremony of a two-day Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit held in Kaduna.

Earlier at the event, the state government had unveiled a 32-year development masterplan and launched an Android application that will enable citizens monitor public projects in the state.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun commended the state government for organising the summit, saying the gains would soon be felt all over Nigeria.

The APC National Chairman said he was happy with Mr. El-Rufai’s efforts in the areas of education, health and the economy.

“I am convinced that by the time you finish your tenure as the governor, we will have a new Kaduna State.

“El-Rufai is a pride to APC. I am happy that he is sharing the knowledge and ideas to other governors of the APC to use. Your plan for Kaduna State in various areas is the best demonstration of what the APC stands for: to facilitate economic growth, create employment and tackle insecurity in the country.

“What you are doing is to show and make sure that Kaduna is well placed as investment destination of choice. We are happy with the development because anything that happens here will have effect all over the country.

“Investment will not go anywhere without peace and I believe you are working in that direction. Because, I know Kaduna is making great efforts to make Kaduna State an investment haven,” Mr. Oyegun said.

Launching the application for monitoring of public works, the state commissioner for budget and planning, Mohammed Sani, said the state government introduced it for the people of the state to track progress of state projects.

“The application is easy to use. It will tell every user what project is going on in the state and the contractor handling the work.

“It will also guide the user to know what is happening around his location and in terms of government work and project at exactly two kilometres from where he resides”.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the event, Governor El-Rufai said the state was ranked by African Finance Corporation (AFC) as the fastest growing state in Nigeria.

“Our Kaduna Infrastructure Master Plan is Kaduna 2018 to 2050; the plan looks at the needs of Kaduna State, including population projections till 2050.

“As you know that by the year 2050, Nigeria will have a population of 450 million, and will be the third largest nation in the world in terms of population, after India and China.

“And about six per cent of that population will be living in Kaduna State. This master plan takes into account all these factors. We hope to unveil it today.

“Our budget for 2017 was approved by the state house of assembly on the 22nd of December 2016. We are the only state that started the year with our budget and I thank the speaker and the members of the house of assembly for the hard work they are doing,” the governor stated.

During his keynote speech on Wednesday, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, applauded Mr. El-Rufai for setting a good example for other Nigerian states.

He called on other northern states to copy what the governor is doing.

He also blasted conservative northern leaders who discourage attitudes and activities that, he said, would have developed the region.

Giving examples of the destruction of romance and love books by a former Kano governor and the response of the Zamfara State Governor to the current meningitis outbreak in the state, the emir said what exists in Northern Nigeria is “a complete failure of social policy.”