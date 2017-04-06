Man allegedly hires friend to kill own mother

Kano police station used to illustrate the story
The Police in Kano have arrested a middle-aged man, Muntari Umar, for allegedly prodding his friend into killing the former’s mum.

A statement signed by Kano police spokesperson, Magaji Majiya, on Thursday said that Mr. Umar’s friend, Saleh Abdullahi, who allegedly killed the 70-year-old woman, was also arrested.

Mr. Majiya said that the two suspects were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill the old woman.

According to him, Mr. Abdullahi allegedly killed 70-year-old Hajiya Zinab-Abu on the prodding of Mr. Umar, her biological son.

“Based on investigation, Umar was found to have conspired with his friend to stab his elderly mother to death after having a heated disagreement with her,” the police said.

According to him, Mr. Umar, of Fegin Liman in Kano, was said to have been irked by his mother’s refusal to grant him permission to lease his farm.

Mr. Majiya said the two suspects would be arranged in court for prosecution once ongoing investigation was completed.

(NAN)

