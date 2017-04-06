Youth ‘frustrate’ moves by APC to sanction Jibrin for demanding Buhari’s resignation

Related News

Moves by the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to suspend a federal lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, for urging President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, suffered a setback on Wednesday as youth frustrated the plan.

Hundreds of Mr. Jibrin’s supporters thronged the state secretariat of the party to protest against his planned suspension.

Mr. Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives, had few days ago, in a series of tweets, called on President Buhari to resign on health grounds and due to his inability to discharge his duties as president.

Barely a week after the lawmaker’s comments, the Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress decided to take disciplinary action against the lawmaker.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of youth vowed to recall Mr. Jibrin for asking the president to step down.

But sources at the APC secretariat said the party’s plan to sanction Mr. Jibrin faced stiff resistance by some youth from Kiru and Bebeji local governments where he represents.

A reporter who visited the said secretariat said the the youth kept chanting “Sai Maliya”, Mr Jibrin’s campaign slogan and sang solidarity songs in unison.

One of the protesters who identified himself as Sani Kaura expressed his disappointment over the decision of the party to sanction Mr. Jibrin over a “mere advice”.

He said “the alleged comment he made against Buhari was an advice, which he is entitled to offer as a citizen”.

Another protester, Tasiu Taro, from Bebeji, said he was totally not in support of any disciplinary action against Mr. Jibrin.

“This man has improved our lives. He is executing projects, giving scholarships, offering empowerment grants in our constituency despite his suspension by the House,” he said.

“He has brought numerous developmental projects in our constituency. So we must stand by him” he added.

The protester said they still support Mr. Buhari, but said they support Mr. Jibrin more because he is closer them.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Bashir Karaye, the Kano State APC spokesman, he said the meeting was not really aimed at suspending Mr. Jibrin.

He however said Mr. Jibrin got information that party executives of Kiru and Bebeji were going to the state secretariat to submit a report on the lawmaker, so he hurriedly “rented 250 buses” to convey the youth to disrupt the plan.

He said the meeting went on as planned without any hindrance.

“Nobody stopped us, we went ahead with the meeting as scheduled.” Mr. Karaye said.

He added that after reviewing the reports submitted to the Working Committee, the party would decide on the next line of action.