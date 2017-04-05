Constituents vow to recall lawmaker for asking Buhari to resign

Related News

Members of Babeji/Kiru Federal Constituency in Kano State have asked for the recall of suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumini Jibrin, for calling for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his ill health.

The constituents stated this position on Wednesday as hundreds of them stormed the state headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to submit a petition for severe punishment to be meted on their representative over his “reckless and barbaric attitudes”.

Mr. Jibrin last year travelled to the United Kingdom after he was suspended by the House of Representatives for one legislative year for publicly accusing the leadership of the House of impropriety in the 2016 budget padding scandal.

PREMIUM TIMES last week published story on Mr. Jibrin, who via a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, called on President Buhari to resign so as to have time to treat his health. He also asked that the president be allowed to nominate a deputy to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who would become president should Mr. Buhari resign.

Speaking alongside the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, the APC Chairman for Kiru Local Government Area, Muntari Isiyaku, on Wednesday said nobody in the constituency would stop the move to recall Mr. Jibrin over his outburst against President Buhari.

The Kiru party chairman submitted the written protest letter to the state party executives.

“In the first instance, we will like to disown Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa on his reckless statement against the health condition of our dear president. He did it without our consent or approval. He is alone on it and he should be punished for making the statement”, Mr. Isiyaku said.

Alao speaking, Mr. Jibrin’s campaign director-general, Musa Bebeji, disowned the suspended lawmaker over the position he expressed on President Buhari.

Mr. Bebeji said he regretted standing for the man he described as “a betrayer”.

“In all the years Jibrin Kofa spent as our representative at the National Assembly, what has he brought to our constituency? Nothing! Even a N10 million project he has not brought to us”, he claimed.

“Above all, Jibrin has testified to the whole world that he is a thief who has been conniving with the leadership of the House of Representatives to steal our money, this after he said that he was ready to return what he had taken unjustifiably”.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Abbas, after receiving the protest letter, assured the constituents that the party would take appropriate disciplinary measure against Mr. Jibrin.

Mr. Abbas said after dealing with Mr. Jibrin, the party would send a special delegation to Abuja to beg President Buhari for forgiveness against the “misdeed” of the suspended lawmaker.