Seven Nigeriens, 20 Nigerians arrested for allegedly razing civil defence office

NSCDC personnel [Photo: www.naijaloaded.com.ng]
NSCDC personnel [Photo: www.naijaloaded.com.ng]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Jigawa said it arrested 27 suspects, including six nationals of Niger republic, for allegedly burning down its office in Maigatari Local Government Area of the state.

The corps’ spokesperson, Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Dutse on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some suspected hoodlums had on March 30 razed down the NSCDC’s office in Maigatari town.

“As I told you the other time, we had identified those suspected to have participated in burning down our office in Maigatari.

“So, yesterday in the night, we sent our men to the area and were able to arrest 27 suspects.

“But six of them are from Niger Republic, while the rest are from Maigatari town.

“Also, seven of the 27 suspects are juveniles,” Mr. Abdullahi said.

He said investigation into the case had since commenced after which the suspects would be charged to court.

“For these juveniles, after our investigation, we will decide whether to send them to juvenile court or invite their parents to sign undertaking, depending on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.