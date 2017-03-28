Alleged N11 billion fraud: Ex-governor Shema again moves to stop trial

Related News

The trial of a former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, and three others before Justice Maikaita Bako of the Katsina State High Court could not go on Tuesday sequel to an application brought before the court by the accused persons for a stay of proceedings.

The application was moved by A.T. Kehinde, counsel representing the accused persons.

Mr. Kehinde informed the court that the accused persons had filed an interlocutory application before the court of appeal challenging the ruling of the High Court in respect of the motion to quash, which was dismissed by the trial court. He also told the court that the motion before the court of appeal was assigned and scheduled for hearing on May25, 2017 and urged the court to stay proceedings pending the decision of the appeal court.

The prosecution counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, did not oppose the application.

He, however, filed an application for amendment of the charge before the court.

Justice Bako, in his ruling, granted the application of the accused persons for stay of proceedings but refused the prosecution’s application for amendment which he said must wait, until after the appeal court decision on the motion filed by the accused persons.

The case been adjourned to June 6 for hearing.