Five girls drown in Kebbi

Five girls at Unguwar Kaye of Tarasa in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State drowned on Tuesday in the Tafkin Madobiya, popularly known as Indian water.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the girls were among the 10 that decided to go for a swim after collecting vegetables for their meals at River Rima banks.

The deputy governor of the state, Samaila Yombe, led top government officials to attend the funeral prayers and commiserate with the families of the deceased.

NAN reported that two of the deceased girls were from the same family.

The deceased were aged between 10 and 15 years.

Some residents of the area expressed shock at the death of the girls. (NAN)