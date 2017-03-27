Gunmen kidnap two businessmen in Sokoto – Police

Related News

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of two businessmen – Labbo Giyawa and Murtala Dantata – by unknown gunmen.

El-Mustapha Sani, the Command’s spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday that the two men were kidnapped at Giyawa, Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Sani said: “I can confirm the abduction of the two businessmen on Sunday night, at around 10 p.m.

”They were seized by some gun-wielding men, while they were reportedly sleeping in the frontage of their various houses.

”They were said to have been taken to an unknown destination, but the police is suspecting that they were being held captive in the nearby Gundumi Forest,” he said.

He said the kidnappers were yet to establish communication with either their families or the police.

Mr. Sani said the command had taken measures to ensure the safe rescue of the captives.

The police spokesman also confirmed the arrest of four gang leaders of street urchins at the Kwanni area of Sokoto on Monday.

Mr. Sani said the suspects were arrested following raids on their hideouts.

NAN reports that two local government officials in the state who were recently kidnapped were rescued from Gundumi Forest. (NAN)