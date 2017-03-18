Six killed in auto crash in Katsina

Related News

Six persons were killed in a car accident on Katsina-Kano road on Saturday, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Abdu Bagadawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina that the accident occurred at Morawa village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the incident involved a bus with registration number BDG 730 XT, with 19 passengers on board and a motorcycle with registration number MTZ 143 QA.

According to Mr. Bagadawa, the accident was caused by the motorcyclist who rode on a wrong lane.

He said the bus crushed the motorcyclist to death and skidded off the road, killing five occupants on the spot.

He said the corpses had been deposited at Katsina General Hospital, where 15 persons injured in the incident were rushed to for medical attention. (NAN)