Four dead in Sokoto auto crash

Four people died in an accident at the Eastern Bye-Pass in Sokoto City late on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Sokoto State, Mohammed Hamzat, confirmed the development in an interview with a NAN correspondent on Friday in Sokoto.

He said the incident involved a Mercedes 200 car with registration number, AA-986-WRN, a tricycle and four motorcycles.

“The driver of the car lost control and swerved to the opposite lane of the express road.

“The car crushed the motorcycles and the tricycles, their passengers and some pedestrians.

“Three people died on the spot while the car driver also died later at the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto.’’

Mr. Hamzat said that three other people, who were critically injured in the accident, were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The sector commander said that the dead bodies had been deposited at the mortuary. (NAN)