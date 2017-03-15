Kebbi govt. sets up committee to probe farmers, herdsmen clash

Fulani Herdsmen Credit: Today.ng
Fulani Herdsmen Credit: Today.ng

The Kebbi Government has set up a committee to investigate the recent clash between farmers and herdsmen in the Aljannare district of Suru Local Government Area.

Lawali Muhammad, the acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin-Kebbi on Wednesday.

Mr. Muhammad warned both parties to abide by the laws and adopt dialogue in efforts to settle their disputes.

He said that farmers and herdsmen should see themselves as members of the same family, stressing that crops cultivation and livestock breeding were different forms of farming.

He expressed dismay at the level of damage during the clash, saying that the government would take appropriate measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such lawlessness in any part of the state in future.

Mr. said both farmers and herdsmen had been contributing to the socio-economic development of the state, urging both parties to desist from using violence to settle disputes.

He urged the farmers and herdsmen to embrace peace and toe the path of dialogue, describing peace as a necessary tool for any meaningful progress and development of the society.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.