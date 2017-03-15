Kebbi govt. sets up committee to probe farmers, herdsmen clash

Related News

The Kebbi Government has set up a committee to investigate the recent clash between farmers and herdsmen in the Aljannare district of Suru Local Government Area.

Lawali Muhammad, the acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin-Kebbi on Wednesday.

Mr. Muhammad warned both parties to abide by the laws and adopt dialogue in efforts to settle their disputes.

He said that farmers and herdsmen should see themselves as members of the same family, stressing that crops cultivation and livestock breeding were different forms of farming.

He expressed dismay at the level of damage during the clash, saying that the government would take appropriate measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such lawlessness in any part of the state in future.

Mr. said both farmers and herdsmen had been contributing to the socio-economic development of the state, urging both parties to desist from using violence to settle disputes.

He urged the farmers and herdsmen to embrace peace and toe the path of dialogue, describing peace as a necessary tool for any meaningful progress and development of the society.

(NAN)