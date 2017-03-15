WAEC indicts 121 schools in Kano for examination malpractice

Related News

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has indicted 121 Schools in Kano over allegations of examination malpractice in 2016.

The council issued letters of warning to 97 of the schools and banned 24 others as venues for its examinations.

The Council has also called on authorities in the state to check the worrisome development of examination malpractice, which it explained may affect WEAC results of students in Kano.

The Director, Kano Educational Resources Department, KERD, Garba Gombe, disclosed this during a consultative meeting in Kano.

He said recent statistics have shown that examination malpractice is a very serious issue in the state.

Mr. Gombe warned at the meeting with WAEC, principals, proprietors of private and public schools in Kano that the problem should be given urgent attention.

In a speech during the meeting organized by WAEC, the branch controller of the council for Kano, Zubairu Ayodele, said WAEC would henceforth release results within 60 days after the examinations.

Mr. Ayodele further disclosed that WAEC certificates would now be available for collection annually.

He explained the new examination procedures and innovations adopted by the Council were designed to safeguard the credibility of the examinations.