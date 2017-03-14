Kaduna University matriculates 6,073 students

Related News

The Kaduna State University, KASU, on Tuesday matriculated 6,073 students admitted in the 2016/2017 exercise, with the Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Tanko, warning them against “destructive tendencies”.

“More than 18,000 candidates applied for admission into this institution. Most of them were qualified, but were not lucky to be taken,” Mr. Tanko said in his speech at the ceremony.

He advised the matriculating students to aspire for academic excellence and exhibit high moral discipline.

He advised them to be of good behaviour, and stressed the need for them to be obedient to constituted authority.

“I will particularly advise against cultism, examination malpractice, drug abuse and other self-destructive habits,” he said.

The don promised that the university would “do everything possible to provide needed facilities so as to make learning easy and interesting”.

