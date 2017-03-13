Southern Kaduna: Police arrest suspected killers of two Fulani herdsmen

Related News

The Police in Kaduna State on Monday said they have arrested three suspects that allegedly killed two Fulani herdsmen on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, told journalists in Kaduna that the two herdsmen were grazing their livestock when they were killed on March 11 at Unguwan Luka in Jema’a Local Government Area.

Mr. Abeh said the three suspects were arrested after a tip-off by Good Samaritans.

The police commissioner said the suspects had made confessional statements and would soon be charged to court.

He declared that peace was gradually returning to Southern Kaduna, and urged the general public to go about their normal businesses.

Mr. Abeh assured of the command’s readiness and commitment in providing secure environment to all citizens and solicited for more support from the public to enable police personnel discharge their duties more effectively.

“I want to assure the people of the state of my resolve to flush out all forms of crime and criminality in the area,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the herdsmen were shot while herding cattle in Anguwan Yashi village in Jema’a local government area.

The National Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone that those killed are Anas Shuaibu, 20, and Yahaya Musa, 14.

Mr. Abdullahi however called on the Fulani community in the area “not to take the laws into their hands and allow the security agencies do their job”.

He also appealed to the attackers to “please give peace a chance.”

Over 200 people have been killed in the last few months in Southern Kaduna in clashes between herdsmen and largely farming communities.