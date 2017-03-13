Kano Hisbah arrests 120 suspected prostitutes, drug addicts

Related News

The Kano State Hisbah Corps has arrested 120 suspected prostitutes and drugs addicts at a recreation centre located about 21 kilometres outside Kano city.

The Corps said it made the arrests during a night raid on the Hills and Valleys Recreational Centre in a joint operation with the state office of the Nigerian Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, after receiving series of complaints from residents of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Director-General of the Hisbah Corps, Abba Sufi, told journalists that out of the 120 girls and boys arrested, 20 are believed to be between 13 and14 years old.

Mr. Sufi said 19 of those arrested were notorious persons who the command had arrested several times in the past and taken to court.

He said they would be prosecuted under the state’s Prostitution and other Immoral Acts Prohibition Law enacted in 2001.

Mr. Sufi said some of the girls arrested were at the venue for a wedding ceremony and that the command has handed them over to their parents.

“We have 37 boys and 79 girls who are mostly under-aged and we have invited their parents to caution them against allowing these under-aged ones to engage in social vices”.

Abba Sufi said the corps had also identified some other black spots where illicit drugs were being taken mostly by young girls and boys, warning that the command would soon swoop on them.

Some boys and girls arrested by hisbah in Kano

In another development, a Kano High Court has issued an interim order stopping the state government from further action on its 2000 housing units and skill acquisition centre situated on the Dawaki- Zaria- Kaduna Road in the state capital.

However, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Fallali, PREMIUM TIMES on phone that the state has filed an application before the court to vacate the order while it continues the substantive case.

Mr. Fallali said the government was waiting for the judge to give it a date to argue the case.

The court, presided by Justice Hadiza Sulaiman, had ordered the state government to stop work on the project which foundation laying ceremony was performed by the vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, last year.

The court said the state government, attorney-general, state ministries of land and commerce and Kano State Investment and Properties should refrain from any further action on the project until it rules on a suit filed by an indigenous company, Minsource Investment Limited, alleging trespass on the company’s land by the state government.

The company said the project was being built on a land for which it has an existing letter of grant and a signed memorandum of understanding with the Kano State government to build the Kano China Town.

The company’s chief executive officer, Shazali Umar, said the Chinese envoy in Nigeria had visited the site after endorsing the proposal for the China Town project, which one of the largest commercial banks in the world was ready to finance.

He said the project was designed in China but that after the feasibility studies, projected sales and exclusive discussions with foreign and local banks for the take-off of the project, ” we woke up to see mass houses and skills centre on the land”.

He also said the company had not received any notice of revocation of the grant to the land or any formal notification to that effect from the government.