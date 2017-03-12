Another corpse found in Southern Kaduna

Related News

Another corpse said to be that of a Fulani herdsman has been found in Southern Kaduna.

The Kaduna State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, said in a statement on Sunday that the corpse was discovered in Madakiya, Bajju Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The group had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that two herdsmen who were grazing their cows were murdered in Fantsuwam chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area.

The two victims were identified as Anas Shuaibu, 20, and Yahaya Musa, 14.

The police confirmed the killings and said it had arrested some suspects.

MACBAN said it condemns “the cowardly attacks by the blood thirsty youths and calls on the security agencies to fish the culprits out and bring them to book”.

The Association in a statement signed by Ibrahim Abdullahi on behalf of the national office and Haruna Usman for Kaduna chapter, however, commended the efforts of the youth leader of the community who, it said, supported the security agencies in fishing out the suspected killers.

It therefore, called on all the Fulani people in the area “to exercise restraint and remain law abiding as the relevant authorities are working round the clock to ensure that justice is done.”

The association also called on the media to “always report these aggressions rather than reporting only one side.

“We observed that when Fulanis are attacked, the press will be silent but when there is reprisal or retaliation, it is blown out of proportion thereby portraying the aggrieved as the aggressors,” the statement said.

The association reaffirmed its support for dialogue as the only option for achieving lasting peace and reconciliation and called on all parties to “forgive the past and embrace peace without which there will no development”.

Over 200 people have been killed in recent months in the violence in Southern Kaduna mainly between nomadic herdsmen and farmers.