JUST IN: Former Zamfara governor Shinkafi defects to APC

Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi [Photo: newsrescue.com]
Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi [Photo: newsrescue.com]

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi, has defected to the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Shinkafi lost his bid for a second term to incumbent Abdulaziz Yari in the 2015 elections.

Mr. Yari is also member of the APC.

The former governor told his supporters in Gusau on Sunday that he decided to join the APC “in order to join hands with the people of the state to develop it”.

A source who attended the meeting informed us that Mr. Shinkafi defected alongside his running mate in 2015, Madami Dandoto, and others.

Sunday’s meeting was also attended by Mr. Shinkafi’s former deputy, Muktari Anka.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.