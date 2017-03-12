JUST IN: Former Zamfara governor Shinkafi defects to APC

Related News

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi, has defected to the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Shinkafi lost his bid for a second term to incumbent Abdulaziz Yari in the 2015 elections.

Mr. Yari is also member of the APC.

The former governor told his supporters in Gusau on Sunday that he decided to join the APC “in order to join hands with the people of the state to develop it”.

A source who attended the meeting informed us that Mr. Shinkafi defected alongside his running mate in 2015, Madami Dandoto, and others.

Sunday’s meeting was also attended by Mr. Shinkafi’s former deputy, Muktari Anka.