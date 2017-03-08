World Bank, Sokoto commit N9 billion to rebuild collapsed dam

Related News

The World Bank and Sokoto State government are committing N9 billion to the rehabilitation of Lugu Dam and resuscitation of the Wurno Irrigation scheme in Wurno LGA of the state.

Of the sum, Sokoto is committing N1.33 billion while the World Bank and other partners will provide the balance.

According to a press statement by his spokesperson, Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this when he led the state government officials on an inspection visit to the area.

“As you can see, the people here are mostly farmers and have been adversely affected by the collapse of the dam as a result of serious flooding some few years back. We are working with the World Bank under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to fix the collapsed potion of the dam at Gidan Modi Lugu and in generally revive the Wurno irrigation scheme.

“The renovation work comprises construction of spill ways, rehabilitation of reservoirs and river bank embankment, construction of additional canals and desilting of existing ones as well as construction of access roads,” the governor said.

According to him, the importance of the dam to socio-economic development of the area cannot be over-emphasised, adding that the project would be completed so as to provide job opportunities for the people and enhance food security.

Mr. Tambuwal commended the residents of Lugu and surrounding areas for their dedication to farming, saying the state government gets a large chunk of revenue from cash crops cultivated in the axis.

He said the government is encouraged by the success of crops like wheat and sesame in surrounding areas like Illela, and is introducing similar crops to Wurno.

“You have made a name for yourselves in the cultivation of onions and garlic. But due to its high economic value and demand, government will encourage you to introduce sesame and wheat. We have the farmlands to mix them with our traditional crops. We are giving necessary incentives to farmers to cultivate these crops in the state,” he added.

In his remarks, the state commissioner of environment, Bello Sifawa, said government would ensure the completion of the project within a reasonable time frame.