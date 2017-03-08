Kaduna pilgrims board official found dead

Related News

A staff of Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hussaini Ahmed, has been found dead.

The board’s spokesperson, Yunusa Makarfi, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday in Kaduna, suggesting the victim may have been murdered.

“Yes, he was killed by unknown persons. We are just returning from his burial according to Islamic rights,” Mr. Makarfi said.

The deceased was an Assistant Pilgrim Officer of Kaduna South local Government Area.

Family sources said the family found the body on Tuesday morning at Kudenda, suburb of Kaduna.

“We took the body to Saint Gerald where he was pronounced dead,” a relation of the deceased said.

“He was called out on phone, he went out to come back briefly; telling his family he will be coming to watch football on TV.

“He left the house around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. His family was contacted via his phone around 11 p.m. informing them that the owner of the phone has a problem,” a senior staff of the pilgrims board told PREMIUM TIMES.

Witnesses said the body of late Mr. Ahmed had no visible sign of attack.

“His body was intact. He may have been sprayed with some stuff or so,” Abubakar Yusuf, a witness who attended the burial, said.

Late Mr. Ahmed who resides at Kinkinau GRA is survived by one wife and eight children.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, an assistant superintendent of police, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed of the death.