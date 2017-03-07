Govt. orders beggars, hawkers, commercial motorcyclists off Kaduna streets

Related News

The Kaduna State Security Council has announced the commencement of enforcement of subsisting restrictions on begging, street hawking and usage of motorcycles for commercial transport in Kaduna metropolis and other urban centres in the state.

“Credible reports at the disposal of security agencies have made it necessary to begin vigorous enforcement of the laws against street begging, hawking and the illegal business of motorcycle taxis, and safeguard lives and property,” Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said in a statement Tuesday.

He said the state’s Security Council had given sufficient notice to persons that might be affected by the implementation of the decisions.

Mr. Aruwan said, “Law enforcement agencies have been directed to begin enforcement of the restrictions against begging, street hawking and ‘okadas/achabas’ in Kaduna town and other cities in the state. The directive is with immediate effect and is based on cogent security concerns and the need to uphold law and order in the state.

“Citizens are urged to cooperate with the security agencies as they enforce the relevant laws.The directive is clear. No motorcycle is allowed to carry any passenger. Beggars and hawkers are also reminded by this notice to leave the streets, please.”

The Security Council, according to Mr. Aruwan, commended the vast majority of residents of the state for maintaining peace and harmony.

The Kaduna State Government had in May 2016 passed an anti-begging law, which was quickly assented to by Governor El-Rufai.

However, shortly afterwards, hundreds of beggars, under the aegis of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, stormed the Government House in Kaduna demanding the withdrawal of the law until the governor fulfilled his campaign promises.

The controversy sparked by the passage of the law delayed its implementation.