Sultan to lead special prayer session for Buhari, Southern Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto has directed the Jama’atu Nasir Islam, JNI, and the Kaduna State branch of the Council of Imams and Ulamas, to hold a special prayer session over the crisis in Southern Kaduna and the ailment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Secretary-General of the JNI and the state chairman of the Council of Imams and Ulamas, Khalid Aliyu Abubakar and Sheikh Baban Tune respectively, disclosed this on Wednesday at a joint press conference at the JNI headquarters in Kaduna.

They said the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai; Speaker of the state House of Assembly; Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris; and numerous Islamic scholars will attend the session that will be led by the Sultan, who is also the President-General of JNI, on Sunday.

“The Sultan of Sokoto has ordered that JNI come together with the Council of Imams and Ulama, which is a formidable council of those who steer the affairs of our mosques by leading prayers and giving sermons on Fridays, to lead the prayer.

“It is a religious duty for us to work together in order to seek Allah’s intervention to relieve us of these trying moments.

“Preparation is in top gear and come Sunday, the prayer session will hold in Kaduna. We pray that it brings Kaduna out of this quagmire bedevilling the state and may Allah grant our President good health to come back and continue steering the leadership of the country,” the JNI Secretary-General said.

The Jigawa State chapter of the JNI had last week organised a special prayer for the recovery of President Buhari and his safe return to the country.

Its Secretary, Muhammad Babangida, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Dutse, said the prayer was held on Friday in Miga Local Government Area of the State.

The President had on the same day made a phone call to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to thank the people of the state who had gathered to pray for him.

The governor had organised the gathering at Government House, Kano.

In a related development, the Kaduna State Governor, Mr. El-Rufai, has commended Zauru community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area for rescuing 30 persons who were attacked by hoodlums.

The people of Zauru in Bajju Chiefdom had penultimate Wednesday resisted a group of hoodlums who stormed their community with the intent of attacking some settlements.

The community had also alerted security agencies who reportedly evacuated 30 persons, mostly children, women and aged men, to Kafanchan.