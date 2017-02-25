El-Rufai hails Southern Kaduna community for rescuing 30 victims

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended Zauru community in Zangon Kataf local government for rescuing 30 persons who were attacked by hoodlums.

The governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

The Zauru community in Bajju Chiefdom had on Wednesday resisted a group of hoodlums who stormed their community with intent of attacking some settlements.

The community, apart from resisting the hoodlums, also alerted security agencies who were able to evacuate 30 persons, mostly children, women and aged men to Kafanchan.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, on Friday accused some communities in Southern Kaduna of mischief and benefitting from the crisis.

He made this known while addressing journalists on Friday at the Area Command headquarters in Kafanchan.

“Some of the communities are mischief makers, they are beneficiaries of the crisis because for one reason or the other they want to misinform the world,” he said.

He said the police was not biased in its handling of the crisis between herdsmen and host communities that has caused the death of over 200 people in the past few months.

But the statement by Mr. Aruwan on Saturday, however, quoted the governor as saying that the action taken by Zauru community to protect their neighbours was laudable.

The governor described their action as a bold step for peace and harmony. “It testifies to the fact that there are people who do their utmost for a common humanity. All our communities should emulate Zauru, and uphold each other.

“This gesture is significant. It reinforces our confidence that ordinary citizens, living together and promoting harmony, are the best guarantee of sustainable peace. I hereby commend the entire Zauru community for this act. Their exemplary conduct has should gladden everyone involved in the quest for peace,” Mr El-Rufai added.

The Kaduna State Government had earlier this week announced the relocation of the Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ismaila Isa, and Mr. Abeh to Southern Kaduna.

This, according to the government, is to better coordinate the security situation in the area especially in the two recently attacked local governments.

Mr. Abeh said the police would take all lawful action to ensure security of Southern Kaduna and that some of the recent attacks are isolated incidents that are being curtailed.

He appealed to the communities on the need to accept peace as the only way to end the crisis.