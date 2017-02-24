Some Southern Kaduna communities benefit from “exaggerated” crisis – Police Commissioner

Related News

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, on Friday accused some communities in Southern Kaduna of mischief and benefitting from the crisis.

He made this known while addressing journalists on Friday at the Area Command headquarters in Kafanchan.

“Some of the communities are mischief makers, they are beneficiaries of the crisis because for one reason or the other they want to misinform the world,” he said.

He said the police was not biased in its handling of the crisis between herdsmen and host communities that has caused the death of over 200 people in the past few months.

“We are not taking sides in our operation. We are paid by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are committed to sustain peace in the communities,” he said.

The Kaduna State Government had earlier this week announced the relocation of the Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ismaila Isa, and Mr. Abeh to Southern Kaduna.

This, according to the government, is to better coordinate the security situation in the area especially in the two recently attacked local governments.

Mr. Abeh said the police would take all lawful action to ensure security of Southern Kaduna and that some of the recent attacks are isolated incidents that are being curtailed.

He appealed to the communities on the need to accept peace as the only way to end the crisis.

“Our mandate is to bring peace and order in the affected communities,” he said.

He frowned at hate speech among some communities and said the police would deal with anyone fuelling the crisis.

“The issue of people killed, houses burnt is all exaggerated. The crisis in Southern Kaduna is about attacks and reprisal attacks that are escalating the crisis. But the security are on top of the situation.”

The police commissioner and Mr. Isa, a brigadier general, on Friday visited the two local governments where the recent attacks occurred.

An attack occurred on February 19 in Bakin Kogi, Jema’a Local Government Area while another occurred the next day in Kaura Local Government Area.

The two officials also visited Goska and Dongoma, both in Jema’a Local Government where attacks occurred in December.

The districts heads of Goska and Dongoma pledged to convince residents to give peace a chance.

After Monday’s attack in Kaura, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, deployed Police Special Forces to Southern Kaduna to prevent the incessant violence there.

Mr. Idris also ordered the Police Air Wing to commence aerial surveillance of the area.

The special forces were mandated to flush out perpetrators of the violence and restore peace in the area within the shortest possible time.

The aerial surveillance is to detect movement of criminal elements who in most cases are responsible for attacks on remote farm settlements.