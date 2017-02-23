Katsina govt reinstates 2,175 disengaged LG workers

Related News

The Katsina State Government has ordered the unconditional reinstatement of 2,175 disengaged local government workers in the state in fullfilment of its campaign promise.

Usman Ingawa, the permanent commissioner in the Katsina State Local Government Service Commission, made this known in Daura on Thursday while addressing some of the disengaged staff members.

Mr. Ingawa said the commission was in Daura emirate to conduct physical screening of the affected workers to determine those that were still alive and those who have secured another job within the period of the disengagement.

He said the committee was also mandated to re-engage and upgrade those who initially joined the service with higher educational qualifications like University degree, NCE or diploma.

“We will place an individual staff on the appropriate entry point into the service,” the commissioner said.

He said in the five Local Government Areas of Daura, Sandamu, Mai’adua, Baure and Zango, no fewer than 447 staff were affected and would be screened and reengaged.

According to him, 159 staff members were affected in Sandamu, 53 in Daura, Mai’adua 57, Baure 50 and Zango 128.

He said the screening would be conducted in the presence of labour unions like the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and other relevant bodies.

In his remarks, the interim administrator of Daura Local Government, Lawal Kado, commended the state government for the initiative.

He said reengaging the staff members would go a long way in providing means of livelihood to them and their families.

Mr. Kado urged the affected staff to be orderly during and after the exercise.

NAN recalls that the immediate past administration of Gov. Ibrahim Shema had disengaged 3,500 Local Government workers in 2010 as part of its reorganisation of the system in the state. (NAN)