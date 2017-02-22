Kaduna TV Presenter Gabia is dead

Abdullahi Gabia, a Kaduna based television presenter, has died at the age of 44.

Late Mr. Gabia was a presenter of a popular television human interest Hausa programme “Gari Ya Waye,” and a comedy programme, “Mu Shakata” on Desmims Independent Television DITV/Alheri radio, Kaduna.

He died at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Garkuwa hospital in Kaduna after an illness.

Television stations in Kaduna have been broadcasting special programmes and condolence messages for the deceased.

The journalist was buried at about 7:20 p.m. at Kawo burial ground, according to Islamic rites.

