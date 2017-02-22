Police deploy special forces, aerial patrol team to Southern Kaduna

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed Police Special Forces to Southern Kaduna to prevent the incessant violence there.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Aghole Abeh, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Wednesday that Mr. Idris had also ordered the Police Air Wing to commence aerial surveillance of the area.

“The Special Forces have been mandated to flush out perpetrators of the violence wherever they are and restore peace in the area within the shortest possible time.

” The aerial surveillance is to detect movement of criminal elements who in most cases are responsible for attacks on remote farm settlements.

“The police force is determined to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who are either engaged or found to be fuelling the embers of discord.”

The commissioner advised law abiding citizens to be watchful and report any suspicious movement or activities likely to breach the peace to the police and other security agencies in the state.

Over 200 people have been killed in the violence in Southern Kaduna between nomadic herdsmen and host communities. The latest incident happened on Monday in Kaura Local Government leading to the death of 14 people.