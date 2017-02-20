Kwankwaso vows to snub APC panel

Related News

A former governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has vowed not to appear before a panel set up by a faction of the All Progressive Congress in the state to answer questions on the recent rally organised by members of the Kwakwasiya Movement in Katsina State.

The party had set up a committee headed by Muhammad Usman to probe the organisers of the rally, which the former governor addressed at the venue of the last meeting of the North-west zonal chapter of the party in Katsina State.

Kwankwasiya is a political movement floated by the former governor while in power between 2011 and 2015.

Mr. Kwankwaso, currently the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, who spoke through his former Commissioner for State Affairs, Aminu Abdulssalam, described the invitation to appear before the panel as “a shame” and “a joke.”

He said members of the panel were illegal APC leaders because they were appointed by a faction of the party led by Abdullahi Abbas, who has since been suspended from the party.

The former commissioner said though Mr. Kwakwaso was eager to speak on the Katsina event, he would only do so on the invitation of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“Abdullahi Abbas, who is a factional leader of APC in Kano, is having an indefinite suspension hanging on his names and Nadu Yahya who is the panel chairman that investigated the Katsina outings, I doubt if he is a card carrying member of APC,” Mr. Abdulssalam said.

“But like I rightly said Kwankwaso is ready to honour invitation only from Governor Ganduje because he is itching to come to Kano.”

He said Mr. Abbas was suspended by the Gwale ward chapter of the APC and that the suspension was endorsed by the local government chapter.

He asked, “How can Kwankwaso honour an invitation from somebody that has no locus standi to sack even a floor member of the party?”

Mr. Abdulssalam said the national secretariat of the APC had recognised Haruna Doguwa as the authentic chairman of the party in Kano State.

He said the national vice chairman of the party in the North-west zone had been queried for amplifying the crisis in the state chapter of the party.