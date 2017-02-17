Usmanu Danfodio varsity matriculates 7,290 students

Related News

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, on Friday matriculated 7,290 students admitted for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Speaking at the event, its Vice Chancellor, Abdullahi Zuru, said that the new students were admitted out of over 22,000 candidates who applied for admission into the institution.

Mr. Zuru explained that the figure represented an increase of about 40 per cent of admissions when compared to those admitted for the 2015/2016 session.

He said: “The 2016/2017 admission had given priority to the sciences and science- related programmes with about 74 per cent.”

“The priority was in compliance with the Federal government’s directive of according 60:40 ratio of Science to Humanity students.

”This is also in our response to the federal government’s desire to ensure rapid development of the country through advances in science and technology.

“Every year, we witness an increase in the number of students seeking admission into the university.

” This is attributable to our track records of excellence, peace, high moral values and absence of cultism.”

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the National University Commission (NUC), had granted approval for the University to establish a Faculty of Engineering with effect from the 2016/2017 academic session.

He said, “the faculty had taken off with five full time programmes, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Information and Communication Technology and Environmental Management and Resources.

“This enables the University to key into the laudable determination of the present administration to industrialize Nigeria, within the shortest time possible,” Mr. Zuru said.

He further called on the matriculated students to strictly adhere to the university’s rules and regulations.

“This include personal discipline, high moral standards and respect for constituted authorities,” the vice chancellor added.