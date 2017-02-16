Late Nigerian lawmaker Sani Bello buried

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Sani Bello, who died on Wednesday has been buried.

Mr. Bello died on Wednesday at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, during a protracted illness.

He died at the age of 48, and is survived by three wives and many children.

The deceased has since been buried according Islamic rites in his hometown, Mashi in Katsina State.

The Chief Imam of Mashi, Nura Mashi, led the funeral prayer attended by dignitaries including the Secretary to Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, state PDP Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, politicians, government functionaries and traditional rulers.

It would be recalled that the member was kidnapped some months ago while driving to his farm in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, but was later released. (NAN)