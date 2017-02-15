Three students die of mysterious disease in Zamfara

Related News

The Zamfara State Government has confirmed the death of three students at the Government Arabic Boarding Secondary School, Maradun, following the outbreak of a mysterious disease.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mukhtar Lugga, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Wednesday that two other students were admitted at the General Hospital, Maradun.

According to him, the disease manifested last Monday and the state government had mobilised a team of medical experts to control the situation.

“We established two emergency management centres, one in the school while the other one is at the Maradun General Hospital.

“We also established new hostels in the school to decongest the students to avoid further spread of the disease.

“We are waiting for the medical team to finish its work so as to know the cause of the outbreak, we cannot conclude now.

“But we are suspecting the outbreak to be gastroenteritis,” he said.

(NAN)