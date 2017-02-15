Katsina Assembly Speaker, Chief Whip impeached

Related News

The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aliyu Muduru, has been removed from office.

Mr. Muduru was impeached on Wednesday by members of the assembly during plenary session of the house.

The House Majority Leader, Hanbali Faruk, representing Katsina Constituency, moved the motion for the impeachment, and was seconded by the member representing Funtua Constituency, Abubakar Total.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 23 out of the 34 members voted in favour of the impeachment and removal of the speaker.

The lawmakers also elected Yahya Abubakar from Kusada Constituency as the new Speaker.

The speaker was sworn in during the session.

Similarly, the House Chief Whip, Bishir Dutsin-ma, was also removed and replaced with the member representing Daura constituency, Nasir Yahaya.

(NAN)