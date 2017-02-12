I am ready to reconcile with Kwankwaso – Ganduje

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has publicly admitted that all is not well between him and his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, but said he is open to moves to reconcile the two of them.

“What is wrong in reconciling with a long time friend and political ally?” Mr. Ganduje said during a chat with journalists at his office on Friday.

“After all, we were the best of political allies in the history of Nigerian Politics”.

Mr. Ganduje was the deputy to Mr. Kwankwaso until 2015 when he succeeded the latter as governor. Mr. Kwankwaso is now a senator.

The two have been pitted in opposite sides of a crisis in their All Progressives Congress in the state.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, recently told reporters of the move to reconcile Messrs. Ganduje and Kwankwaso.

Mr. Masari said Northern state governors were disturbed by the rivalry between the erstwhile political allies.

Speaking with reporters in his office, Mr. Ganduje said he was in support of the move to bring an end to “whatever misunderstandings” that exit between him and Mr. Kwankwaso.

The governor also spoke about his determination to tackle the problem of basic education in the state.

Speaking shortly after commissioning some of the 2000 blocks of classrooms built within the Kano municipality by the state government in the last two years, Mr. Ganduje said his administration was giving basic education priority so as to give education in the state a sound footing.

He said the government had been tackling the problem of basic education by involving the communities in the process.

He said the government created an educational trust fund to bring in corporate bodies, community leaders and other stakeholders to contribute in the development of education.

Mr. Ganduje said the state government had already released N1 billion to the federal government as education counterpart funding, while the federal government had in turn contributed N1billion for projects in the sector.