Tambuwal assents to 2017 budget of N204.3 billion

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assented to the state’s 2017 appropriation bill of N204.3 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state legislature passed the bill on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event in Sokoto, Mr. Tambuwal said while there were some serious economic challenges facing the state, yet payment of salaries has remained prompt.

“Also, prompt payment of pensions and gratuities to state government’s retirees had been sustained.

“The Auditor-General for Local Governments is also working on the records to effect the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities of the Local Governments,” he added.

Mr. Tambuwal also promised to ensure the implementation of the budget, well above that of 2016, while even distribution of resources will be ensured.

“Several projects will now begin to spring across the state, while emphasis would be on the rural areas,” he said.

The governor said the state government had been restructured to boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

He said the former leadership of the State’s Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) performed below expectations, hence the restructuring became imperative.

“However, we are not going to introduce new unbearable taxes, yet the residents of the state should strive to pay all due revenues and taxes as at when due.

“We are assuring our people of the judicious utilisation of all revenues in the best interest of the people,” the governor said.

Mr. Tambuwal commended the state legislators for the speedy passage of the budget.

He promised that the cordial relationship between them, the executive and the judiciary would be sustained.

The Speaker, Salihu Maidaji, had earlier extolled the existing cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government in the state.

Mr. Maidaji, however, stressed the need to improve on the internal revenue generations sequel to the dwindling oil revenues.

Mr. Tambuwal had on December 29, 2016 presented the budget estimate of N204.3 billion to the House of Assembly.

NAN also recalls that over 27.3 per cent of the budget was allocated to the education sector occasioned by the declaration of the state of emergency on the education sector. (NAN)