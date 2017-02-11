Police arrest kidnapper of village head, brother

Related News

Jigawa Police Command said on Friday that it had apprehended one Sawudi Abdusamad, who, along with others, allegedly kidnapped a village head and his brother.

The spokesperson of the command, Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mr. Abdusamad was arrested after the police received a tip-off on their hideout.

The spokesperson said the suspect and others , now at large, had allegedly kidnapped the village head of Kijin ward in Gwaram Local Government Area , Mamuda Dauda, and his brother, the ward head, Wada Dauda.

Mr. Jinjiri said that when the police got some useful information, they were traced to a thick forest in Gwaram, adding that about seven other culprits escaped.

He stated that the police were intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects at large.

Fielding questions from NAN, the suspect, aged 50, confessed to committing the act, but sought for forgiveness, promising never to engage in such unwholesome act.

Mr. Abdussamad said that two of his friends called Ilu and Mairaliya influenced him into kidnapping, which they told him was the quickest way of making “fast money”.

He said that when police officers raided their hideout in the forest, his friends escaped with the N2 million ransom they collected before they releasing the village head and his brother.

The suspect said this was the first time he was engaging in the act and therefore begged for leniency as he had two wives and two children to look after.

(NAN)