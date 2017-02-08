NAFDAC seizes fruit juice, drugs, others worth N 2.5 million

The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized assorted imported fruit juice, codeine-containing substances and other unwholesome regulated products worth over N2.5million in Sokoto State.

The state Coordinator of the agency, Hamis Yahaya, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Mr. Yahaya said that the items were confiscated during several raids by the officials of the agency in various supermarkets and markets across the state.

“Most of these items were imported from China through Niger republic and they were not registered by NAFDAC.

“We are therefore calling on supermarket operators in the state to come to the agency for global listing of their items,” he said.

Mr. Yahaya emphasised that officials of the agency would sustain their routine operations and raids to rid the state and Nigeria of all fake and unwholesome regulated products.

