Eight killed, 38 injured in Katsina auto crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has confirmed the death of eight persons in a ghastly accident on Katsina-Kano road in Charanchi Local Government, Katsina State.

Abdu Bagadawa, the FRSC Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Katsina that the accident occurred on Sundayevening at Eka Village.

He said that the trailer, with registration number: XA 247 DTS, was carrying cattle and 58 passengers on its way to the southern parts of the country.

Mr. Bagadawa said that the trailer had tyre burst which made it to skid off the road and run into a ditch, thereby, killing some passengers and animals.

He further explained that the FRSC had to use a towing van to lift the vehicle up and remove some of the corpses.

The sector commander explained that eight persons died on the spot, while 38 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to him, the corpses and injured persons were taken to the Katsina General Hospital.

“I wants to use this medium to strongly warn people to desist from entering such vehicles that they will be mixed up with animals for safety of their lives,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many cattle were killed, while others ran into the bush.

(NAN)